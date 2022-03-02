nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of nCino worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000.

Get nCino alerts:

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

nCino Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.