Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $85.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of CDLX opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,112 shares of company stock worth $4,689,639. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

