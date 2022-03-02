Neenah (NYSE:NP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.63

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $595.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.52%.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

