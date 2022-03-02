Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after buying an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 642,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 167,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 514,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 263,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

