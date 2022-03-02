Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVCN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.49. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.16.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
