Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVCN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.49. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

