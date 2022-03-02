Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 2.5%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 283,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 203,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market cap of C$51.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 158.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In related news, Director Dario Meli bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$245,299.10.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

