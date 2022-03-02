Nerve Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $145,356.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00105516 BTC.

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

