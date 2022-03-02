NerveNetwork Price Hits $0.0281 on Top Exchanges (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $7.78 million and $193,297.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

