Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

NTOIY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 137,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,832. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

