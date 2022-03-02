Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $136.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

