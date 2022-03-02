Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

