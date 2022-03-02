Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,926,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $184.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.06. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.51 and a 1 year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

