Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Square by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.89. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

