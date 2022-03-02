Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $73.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27. Nevro has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Nevro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

