New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,704. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,877,800.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. JMP Securities dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

