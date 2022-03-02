New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NMFC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 265,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,893. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

