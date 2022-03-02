Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $73.44 at Fundamental Research

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from $61.10 to $73.44 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. upped their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.14.

NYSE NEM opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,360 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

