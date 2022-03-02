NEXT Price Hits $0.0859 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $535,152.87 and approximately $142.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.62 or 0.00251784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001343 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001587 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.