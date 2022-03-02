NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

