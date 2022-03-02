NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,974.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

