NFT Alley Reaches Market Cap of $26,927.22 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $26,927.22 and approximately $46,787.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.02 or 0.06703876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,670.67 or 0.99884428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.