Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

