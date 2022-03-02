Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.81-1.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NYSE NLSN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 3,848,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,001. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

