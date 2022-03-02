NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,637,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 150,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,003,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 385,047 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

