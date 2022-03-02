Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 620.9% in February

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,475,000 shares, an increase of 620.9% from the January 31st total of 343,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,546.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,463. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

