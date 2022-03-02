Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$8.53, with a volume of 44626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, lowered their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$527.30 million and a P/E ratio of 37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

