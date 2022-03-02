Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $12.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.09. 28,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,006. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.57. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

