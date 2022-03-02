Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

NYSE NSC traded up $12.73 on Wednesday, reaching $267.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,006. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.57. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

