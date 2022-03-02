Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has been given a C$50.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.71.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI opened at C$41.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.32.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.