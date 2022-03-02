NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.76.

Several analysts recently commented on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NWH.UN traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.62. 685,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,677. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.32 and a 12 month high of C$13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.38.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

