Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWN. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

NWN opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

