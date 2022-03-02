Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 48.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

