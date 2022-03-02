NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,081,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. NuGene International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

NuGene International Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, sales, and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

