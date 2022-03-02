NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,081,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NUGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. NuGene International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
NuGene International Company Profile (Get Rating)
