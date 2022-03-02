Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $47,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nuvectis Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. Nuvectis Pharma Inc is based in Fort Lee, NJ.

