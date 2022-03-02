Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE NAC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,224. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 42,977 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 67,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

