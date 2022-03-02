Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE NAC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,224. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.