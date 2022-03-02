Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

