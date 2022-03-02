NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $141.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.99.

NVEE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

