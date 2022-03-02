nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Herbert K. Parker Buys 361 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $12,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

