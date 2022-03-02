nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Herbert K. Parker Buys 361 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $12,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.