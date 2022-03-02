NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $6.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.93. 857,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,355,352. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,012 shares of company stock worth $146,035,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

