Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.53.
NYSE OXY opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.56%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $44,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
