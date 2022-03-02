Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.53.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.