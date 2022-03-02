Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Acquires 11,672 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 11,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $148,584.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 16,268 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $210,833.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,141 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $242,907.99.

On Friday, February 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 11,461 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $155,984.21.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,438 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $259,886.06.

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,896.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $256,139,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

