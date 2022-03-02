Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $33.21 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Offshift has a total market cap of $33.21 million and $1.81 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $6.84 or 0.00015424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,277.40 or 0.99841776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00069518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00023478 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001992 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.61 or 0.00267465 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.