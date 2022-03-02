Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

OKTA traded down $9.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.62. 155,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.12.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Okta by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,599,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

