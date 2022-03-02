OLO (NYSE:OLO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of OLO opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07. OLO has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $421,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $632,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,475 shares of company stock worth $2,280,199 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

