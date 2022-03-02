On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.35) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

OTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.46).

OTB opened at GBX 268 ($3.60) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £444.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 517 ($6.94).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

