ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE ONTF opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. ON24 has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.25 million and a PE ratio of -75.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ON24 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON24 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at $3,900,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at $1,336,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

