ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. ON24 updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.25 million and a P/E ratio of -75.94.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ON24 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ON24 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

