ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $63.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 143579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.