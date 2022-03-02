Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Lowered to C$115.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday. lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. Onex has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.55.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

